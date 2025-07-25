Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru And Ved Exchange Painful Glances After Engagement News

Saru, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers since its premiere. It is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show has seen an engaging sequence with Saru (Mohak Matkar) topping in college. However, Anika’s shocking announcement of her engagement with Ved (Shagun Pandey) spoils Saru’s joyous moment.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 73 spoiler, airing on 25 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru remains silent and devastated after learning of Anika and Ved’s engagement. Coming downstairs, she bumps into Ved. As Saru’s book falls on the floor, both bend down to pick it up Saru’s hand brushes Ved’s hand, and both share painful glances.

As Ved and Saru stand up, Saru congratulates Ved on his engagement news with Anika. Ved stays upset but goes on to congratulate Saru for scoring high and topping the college. Amidst Saru and Ved’s painful moment, both silently suffer, leading to misunderstandings.

Will Anika be able to separate Saru and Ved?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.