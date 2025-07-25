Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Refuses To Leave Shivansh, Sonalika Offers Her A Deal

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers for the last eleven years. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show is set for a major drama as Shivansh (Namik Paul) decides to seek a divorce from Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). Prarthana is left devastated, while Sonalika and Bua Maa are happy, as they had been eagerly waiting for this moment.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3152, airing on 25 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Prarthana finding herself helpless, and the emotional moment takes its peak when Shivansh calls his decision of divorce a freedom for Prarthana. Devastated by Shivansh’s unexpected move, Prarthana cries a lot. Shivansh tells her that he is allowing her to do whatever she wants, as he is setting her free from an unwanted relationship. However, Prarthana confesses that this is not a handcuff for her, but a true relationship, emphasizing her feelings.

Prarthana asks Sonalika how she can leave Shivansh and decides that she won’t do that. But Sonalika tells Prarthana she has to leave Shivansh and offers her wealth. Prarthana asks Sonalika if she will be able to give her what she wants. Sonalika agrees to spend all her wealth, and Prarthana once again asks if she will be able to give her all that will make her rich, and Sonalika agrees. Also, Sonalika and Bua Maa exchange glances for the successful attempt to get rid of Prarthna.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.