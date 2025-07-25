Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: Abhira Feels She Failed As A Mother, Maira Struggles Without Armaan

The StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, has seen engaging drama, with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) embarking on a new journey as she starts her life as a mother to her daughter, Maira. Abhira does everything for Maira, from bringing her gifts to adoring her, while the little girl is still uneasy with the sudden changes. As Maira stays aloof, Abhira allows her to take her time to settle. However, Maira misses her father, Armaan (Rohit Purohit).

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s upcoming episode spoiler.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira dealing with emotional turmoil, as even after finding her daughter, she feels she is not a mother. Maira continues to miss her father, Armaan, and wishes to be with him. Without Armaan, Maira struggles and stays unhappy. She aspires to have a full family with her mother and father together. Noticing Maira is uncomfortable, Abhira gets upset and feels she has failed as a mother.

Will Abhira bring back Armaan for Maira’s happiness?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is StarPlus’s longest-running show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It started with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads portraying Naitik and Akshara. The first generation leap introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the leads portraying Kartik and Naira, respectively. After their exit, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod joined in as the leads, playing the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Currently, the show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads playing Abhira and Armaan.