YRKKH’s Garvita Sadhwani Confirms Her Exit As Ruhi, Leaves Fans Emotional

Garvita Sadhwani, the actress from the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, became a household name and won hearts with her portrayal as Ruhi Birla Poddar. However, the actress’s latest announcement has left fans heartbroken as Garvita confirmed her permanent exit from the show as Ruhi Birla Poddar with a big heartfelt note. Within a short span, she became viewers’ favorite due to her lively performance and amazing personality.

On her Instagram story, Garvita penned a big note confirming her exit and said, “This is to confirm my exit from YRKKH.

Overwhelmed with all the love and acceptance you gave to Roohi Wa fictional character that felt so real. For 1.5 years, I gave my heart and soul trying to deliver the most honest performance possible.. this was the most wholesome learning curve, I have grown as an actor, as a person and I will forever be grateful for this magical journey.”

Writing about her character and what she felt with her part, Garvita said, “For me, Roohi was an emotion, as human and as grey as it gets, but at the core of it, she was just a child full of life, ALL HEART. I had my ups and downs with this character but I always saw Her as a dark tunnel but also the light at the end of the tunnel. Poetic, right? But as they say all good things must come to an end.. a BEAUTIFUL END.”

However, with positivity and happiness, Garvita bid farewell to the show, wishing all the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Read the full note here in the photo –

This huge and heartfelt farewell note has left fans emotional. Cheering up her fans, the Garvita re-shared a post uploaded by one of her fan pages and said, “RUHI BIRLA PODDAR WILL ALWAYS STAY IN OUR HEARTS (with a red heart emoji).”

See here –

Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai casts Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the lead. It is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

Undoubtedly, we will miss Garvita as Ruhi Birla Poddar!