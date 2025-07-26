Shweta Tiwari Reveals How One Ad Changed Her Life – From Unknown To TV Queen

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. The queen of hearts and an ageless beauty has come a long way in her acting journey as an outsider. Revealing how her acting journey began, the actress opened up in a recent interview and shared an untold story, one that is not about her struggles, but rather a true account of her rise to fame.

In a recent chat with Bharti and Harsh on their Podcast, Shweta revealed that she has faced struggles in her life, but when it comes to her acting career, it has been a smooth graph. The actress emphasised that she was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and her father brought her to Mumbai, where she completed her education. The actress revealed that she was in school when she participated in an interschool competition, and there a director saw her. Later, she appeared in an ad for the brand Nafees Toast alongside Nasirr Khan.

Watch the Nafees Toast ad here-

Furthermore, Shweta emphasized that she was recognized by someone with that ad featuring Nasirr Khan, and at that time, she was in school and was around 15 or 16 years old. And from that play, she was called for the Zee TV show Rishtey, and from Rishtey, she got the X Zone show, and like this, from one ad, she started getting offers in her career, which made her journey smooth in the acting field, and her journey never stopped from there.

Concluding the topic, Shweta revealed that when she was doing Aane Wala Pal, the producer, Ekta Kapoor, noticed her from the first episode and called her. From that point on, she has not looked back, and that’s how she got Kasautii Zindagi Key, which garnered major recognition. To this day, the nostalgia still resonates with viewers.

From Kasautii Zindagi Key, Parvarrish, Begusarai, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights With Kapil, winning Bigg Boss, Main Hoon Aparajita, Khatron Ke Khiladi, to Indian Police Force, indeed, Shweta Tiwari is a queen of hearts and a multi-talented actress in the entertainment world with incredible performances in every role.