Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Arya Puts Anu On The Spot – Can She Impress Harsh In Just Six Minutes?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio has seen engaging drama with Arya (Sharad Kelkar) and Anu’s (Niharika Chouksey) growing chemistry. As Harsh fires Anu from the fire, Arya meets her, and in an intense moment, he asks Anu to return to the office. Anu acknowledges her feelings and love for Arya, but fears that it shouldn’t be one-sided and wishes to know Arya’s feelings as well.

The upcoming episode will see tension rising to its peak as Arya puts Anu in a tough spot. As Anu returns to the office, Arya tells her that he has asked her to come back, but whether she will stay or not depends on Harsh. Arya asks Anu to impress Harsh, and for that, she has six minutes because he is in a hurry.

Arya asks Anu to speak, and Harsh also speaks in a tough voice, telling Anu to speak quickly. Anu feels pressured and takes Harsh’s command while Arya pushes Anu to convince him. Anu stays silent and looks at Arya, expressing her unspoken fear, while he keeps trust in her; however, the tension escalates as Harsh frowns.

Will Anu be able to impress Harsh in just six minutes, or will she get fired yet again?

