Juhi Parmar Returns To TV In Powerful Role In ZEE TV’s ‘Kahaani Har Ghar Ki’

Zee TV has launched a new show, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, ahead of the release of rival StarPlus’ highly anticipated Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Kahaani Har Ghar Ki seems similar to the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which was a popular show in the same era as ‘Kyunki’. Both shows belong to the early 2000s. In contrast, popular actress Juhi Parmar returns to the screen with a powerful role in the upcoming show.

The makers of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki shared a teaser of the show featuring Juhi. In the video, Juhi is seen walking in the lawn while hearing stereotypical comments by society that women hear every now and then, leaving the ladies frustrated. But Juhi stops to tell that she is here to listen to them and not just that, but also to understand their pain.

As per the reports, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki is not just a regular daily soup but a kind of podcast which Juhi Parmar will be hosting, marking her return in the hosting world. The actress’s return to TV screens this time is natural and has a purpose. The show will invite women across the country to share their silent battles they have been fighting in their homes, and continue to do so.

Though Kahaani Har Ghar Ki sounds similar to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the upcoming show is not a daily soap but will shed light on the real stories of women from different backgrounds. The release date is yet to be revealed.