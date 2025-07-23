Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Becomes Desperate, Follows Prarthana Like An Obsessive Lover

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs with Sonalika and Raunak (Akshay Bindra) creating misunderstandings between Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). As Shivansh leaves the house and cluelessly wanders on the street, Prarthana steps out in his search.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3150 airing on 23 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Raunak becomes desperate for Prarthana. He follows her like an obsessive lover and comes in front of the auto rickshaw Prarthana takes to find Shivansh. Raunak takes Prarthana to the side of the road and confesses his feelings for her.

However, Prarthana is upset with Raunak’s behavior. She highlights that she is married now, and this marriage means a lot to her. She warns her and tells him to stay away from her and Shivansh. Raunak stays silent, but it seems he is still in love with Prarthana.

Will Raunak become a villain in Shivansh and Prarthana’s love story?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.