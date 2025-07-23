Epic Showdown: Abhi-Pragya Or Prarthana-Shivansh – Best Rain Dance Chemistry In Kumkum Bhagya?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has given viewers countless memorable moments, but rain dance sequences always strike a special chord. The latest rain dance sequence from the show, featuring the fourth-generation leads Prarthana and Shivansh, has created a buzz on the internet, while many recall the first-generation leads, Abhi and Pragya’s old-school romance in the rain dance sequence, drawing a comparison between whose chemistry has set hearts racing.

Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) rain dance remains iconic — filled with longing glances, gentle touches, and unspoken love. However, at that time, Abhi and Pragya were upset with each other and decided not to talk. But as Abhi was getting wet in the rain, Pragya rightfully grabbed him, leading them to come close in the rain. However, their romance was different as the duo didn’t dance but were lost in each other’s eyes, assaying their emotional highs and lows. However, their chemistry still created a magic that fans still recall them.

On the other hand, Prarthana and Shivansh are injecting new energy into the show. Amidst the family chaos and love triangle drama, as Prarthana and Shivansh meet each other after Shivansh fights with Raunak, it seems they are getting closer. As Prarthana expresses her concern and hugs him, Shivansh is left with no choice but to express his feelings. However, their emotional moment turns into a romantic dance which is all about sizzling chemistry, unbreakable bond and love.

Whether it was Abhi-Pragya’s emotional yet romantic chemistry or the fresh spark between Prarthana and Shivansh, both the Kumkum Bhagya couples brought their unique magic to the screen, making it difficult to choose anyone. So whose chemistry do you think is the best?