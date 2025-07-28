Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Arya Mesmerized By Anu’s Look, Meera’s Suspicion Grows Stronger

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has engaging drama revolving around Arya (Sharad Kelkar), Anu (Niharika Chouksey), and Harsh. Anu impresses Harsh within six minutes, and he asks her to never repeat the same mistake. Anu organises a cultural puja at her house, where Arya also comes. Arya senses Anu’s suspicious feelings.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 22 airing on 28 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, emotions run high as Arya finds himself completely spellbound by Anu’s stunning new avatar. As Arya gets busy on a call outside Anu’s house, meanwhile, she comes out with an aarti plate in her hand, wearing a red saree. Anu’s simplicity and beauty leave Arya mesmerized, and he is unable to take his eyes off her.

Anu asks Arya why he is looking at her like that, questioning whether she doesn’t look good in a saree. Arya compliments her, saying she looks good, while she, thanking him, applies vermilion to his forehead, bringing a smile to their faces. Standing inside the house, Meera notices Anu and Arya’s growing bond, which fuels her suspicion.

