Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav gets attacked; Reet comes to his rescue

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) trying to find out about the man who killed Reet’s father years back. Raghav investigated the case, dug up the past and also created a situation where he told the world that he had a hold of the culprit, and would reveal his name in the press conference. Sharda Bua, who is the real culprit, was worried about Raghav’s findings and decided to stop his move.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda Bua plotting to kill Raghav and stop his expose drama. She will plot to kill him during the press conference. There will be a person with his face covered, pointing a gun at Raghav during the conference. Reet (Ayushi Khurana), who will be on the vigil, with Raghav being under threat, will spot the guy with the gun and will stop the attack. Reet will bring the guy in front of the public. The security personnel will unmask the guy, who will be an unknown woman. While Raghav will claim that she is the killer of Reet’s father, Reet will not believe it, as the lady will not be known at all.

What will happen next?

