Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti turns detective; gets Akash tested for fertility

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Sapna’s pregnancy drama taking a toll on everyone in the Thakur household. Every character has been through emotional turmoil, and Akash is having the last laugh. As we know, Kalindi and Akash (Sagar Parekh) have been the masterminds behind the Sapna pregnancy fiasco, and their intention is to separate Jagriti and Suraj. We wrote about Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) making the big decision of asking Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) to stay with Sapna and take care of her during her pregnancy. Suraj felt guilty and got himself into the boxing ring, where he was beaten badly.

The upcoming episode will see the house slowly accepting that Sapna is mothering Suraj’s kid. The family will decide to move on with the bitter truth, which will leave Jagriti in pain. However, she will feel that she needs to investigate into Akash’s truth of not being capable of becoming a father. We saw Akash showing his medical report, which shows his incapacity. Jagriti will become a detective and will get Akash’s medical reports again to double-check on his claim. However, this will come to the knowledge of Akash, and he will get angry at Jagriti.

Will Jagriti’s mission yield results?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.