Exclusive: Smita Sharan joins the cast of Sun Neo’s Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani

Sun Neo’s newest presentation, Prathon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Natkhat Productions, promises to transport viewers into the heart of Rajasthan, where every custom hides a story and every emotion runs deep. The show has Akash Jagga and Gauri Salgaonkar playing the lead roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about Akash Jagga and Gauri Salgaonkar being in lead roles. We also wrote about Monika Khanna’s major antagonistic role in the show. We also broke the news of Raj Parmar and Meena Mir being in the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check here.

Now, we hear of actor Smita Sharan playing a pivotal role in the show. We hear that she has started shooting for the same.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her. Smita has featured in shows Beti Hamari Anmol, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Meri Hanikarak Biwi etc.

We reached out to Producer Raghuvir Shekhawat, who confirmed that she will be seen in an important and dynamic role.

We also got to check with the channel spokesperson, but did not get any response till we filed the story.

