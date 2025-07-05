Exclusive: Meena Mir joins the cast of Sun Neo’s Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri- Beendani

Senior actress Meena Mir who was recently seen in Shemaroo Umang’s Jamuniya, will play an integral role in Sun Neo’s upcoming show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri- Beendani produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Natkhat Productions. As we know, actors Akash Jagga and Gauri Salgaonkar play the leads in the show. Monica Khanna will play the main antagonist. The first look of the show has been captivating and seems to be yet another Rajasthani concept making its way on Hindi TV.

Now, we hear that actress Meena Mir will play an interesting role in the show, prominent in the story plot and proceedings. Meena has been part of shows like Dahej Daasi, Jamuniya etc in the recent past, playing powerful roles.

