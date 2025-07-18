Exclusive: Meena Nathani joins the cast of Dangal’s Mann Atisundar in its post-leap phase

Senior actress Meena Nathani, who was last seen in Dangal’s Gehna Zevar Ya Zanjeer, will now be a part of Dangal’s No. 1 show Mann Atisundar. Produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment, the show is slated to take a generation leap, post which the show will get into a new phase altogether.

As per reports, lead actor Manan Joshi has exited the show and will no longer be part of the successful association. Actress Tanishq Seth will continue to be the face of the show in its new generation also. She will reportedly play Divyam and Radhika’s daughter.

Reports also state that Parineetii actor Sparsh Singh has been roped in to play the new lead in Mann Atisundar post the leap. Actress Kirti Singh is also slated to enter the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive information on Meena Nathani joining the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Meena will play the grandmother of the male lead, and will be a prominent character in the new storyline. She will be the main antagonist, stirring the pot for drama.”

We buzzed Meena Nathani but did not get through to her. The veteran actress has played profound roles in shows Mishri, Imlie, Namak Issk Ka etc.

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I take the pressure of being the best version of myself as a performer: Manan Joshi on Mann Atisundar