Exclusive: Bhoomi Shukla, Pratibha Boarde, Priyanka Rajput join the cast of Dangal’s Sanam Mere Humraz

Sanam Mere Humraz, the new Dangal TV show produced by Masterstroke Productions and creatively helmed by Pearl Grey, will feature new faces Kajal Sharma and Nitin Goswami in the lead roles. The promo has created curiosity all over, with its intriguing and romantic elements shown.

The promo has the cute love story blooming, resulting in marriage. However, the girl sees a shocking twist on the wedding night, where there is love mixed with hatred and aggressiveness. The promo has made viewers raise a lot of questions, which makes the concept all the more captivating.

We at IWMBuz.com hear that actress Bhoomi Shukla (Hamari Devrani) joins the cast in a vital role. Also joining her will be senior actress Pratibha Boarde who was last seen in Pocket Mein Aasman. Actress Priyanka Rajput will also join the cast of Sanam Mere Humraz.

As per a reliable source, “While Bhoomi Shukla will play the step-mother of the male lead, Pratibha Boarde will be his grandmother. Priyanka will be a part of the male lead’s family.

Dangal TV recently launched shows Jhallee and Kahani Pehle Pyaar Ki. Also, the channel revamped its popular show Mann Atisundar with a generation leap, inducing freshness in the story plot and cast.

