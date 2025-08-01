Exclusive: Sambhabana Mohanty to enter Colors TV’s Mangal Lakshmi as the negative lead

Sambhabana Mohanty, who played the role of Kritika in Colors TV‘s Suman Indori, will soon enter the Colors TV show Mangal Lakshmi. Produced by Panorama Entertainment, the show will see a major twist with a big entry. As we know, the story plot is heading towards the wedding of Mangal (Deepika Singh) with Kapil Bhatnagar (Kapil Nirmal). There have been a few hiccups along the way, but the maturity of Kapil and Mangal has enabled them to weather the storm well.

The recent Teej celebration showed drama on a big level, with Mangal getting an asthma attack, which resulted in Adit (Naman Shaw) breaking her Teej fast by giving her water as she was unable to breathe.

Now, the show will soon see the entry of Kapil’s ex-girlfriend, who will stir up the drama to create a big scene. Sambhabana Mohanty will enter the show in the crucial role. She is said to enter the show as the main negative lead now.

Sambhabana is known for her strong negative performances in shows Suman Indori, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Rada Mohan. Her entry in Mangal Lakshmi as the negative lead will propel the story with high-intensity drama.

We buzzed Sambhabana but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

