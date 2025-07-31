Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant dejected with Malla’s deceit; refuses to stay in marriage with her

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Malla (Sharain Khanduja) faking taking sleeping pills, when all in the house went against her. Neetu blamed Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and Mannat (Ayesha Singh) for Malla’s state of affairs, and somewhere down the line, Vikrant felt guilty that Malla tried to end her life because of his words. Mannat proved before the family that Malla had only taken capsules and not sleeping pills. Mannat created a situation so that Malla blurted out the truth herself. This shocked Vikrant all the more.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant being disgusted for calling Malla his friend. He will yell at Malla for crossing all limits to hurt him. He will show his anger and resentment towards their marriage, and will also express his strong desire to end the marriage with Malla by seeking a divorce. When Malla will show her anger at Mannat, Vikrant will come forward and defend Mannat. He will scold Malla for her rude behaviour with Mannat, who actually averted the arrest of Malla by closing the case. Malla will be at the receiving end with her own father Gagan, slapping her for her wrong deeds.

What will happen now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.