Review of Colors TV’s Dhaakad Beera: Gripping Brother-Sister Bond With Good Performances, Can Be More Realistic

Dhaakad Beera, the latest offering from Colors TV, evokes powerful memories of the yesteryear popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera, which captured the hearts of many viewers. With both shows produced by the talented duo Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, we can anticipate a captivating narrative filled with engaging characters and emotional depth. This new show, brought to life by the production house Inspire Films, promises to deliver a rich storytelling experience that resonates with audiences, much like its predecessor.

Set in the fictional town of Sundar Nagar, the show delves into a world overshadowed by the iron grip of Bhanwari Devi, a formidable ruler consumed by her quest for control and dominance. Known for her authoritarian reign, she clings fiercely to age-old customs and traditions, viewing any challenge to her authority as a direct threat to her power. Her obsession leaves no room for dissent, and she ruthlessly crushes any attempts at rebellion, regardless of the cost. For Bhanwari Devi, the idea of upper caste individuals mingling with those from lower castes is utterly intolerable, igniting her fury and determination to maintain the rigid societal hierarchy she cherishes. The narrative unfolds against this backdrop of oppression and conflict, exploring the profound themes of power, tradition, and resistance.

It does not come as a surprise to see Bhanwari Devi’s widowed daughter-in-law, Sarla, yearning for a significant transformation in her life and seeking her own happiness. In a bold move that defies her mother-in-law’s traditional values, Sarla has chosen to marry a military officer, a decision kept secret from Bhanwari Devi. Now, as she embraces this new chapter, Sarla is also seven months pregnant, eagerly anticipating the arrival of her child, which adds another layer of complexity and emotion to her journey.

Sarla’s eight-year-old son, Samrat, is the centre of her universe and is also the favourite of Bhanwari Devi, who sees him as the future custodian of her strict traditions and customs. With a heart full of yearning, Samrat dreams of having a sister to share his life with, and in his youthful innocence, he gently expresses this wish to his widowed mother. This heartfelt desire prompts Sarla to reveal a life-changing secret: she is expecting a baby. The news ignites a joy within Samrat that knows no bounds; he beams with happiness, his eyes sparkling with excitement as he races to share the wonderful news with his grandmother, inadvertently spilling the secret of his mother’s pregnancy. The air is filled with a mixture of joy and anticipation, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Ultimately, Bhanwari Devi learns of Sarla’s forbidden affair and the life blooming within her. As the self-appointed guardian of rigid customs, Bhanwari feels an overwhelming duty to preserve her authority, even if it means extinguishing the lives of those she should protect. Consumed by a fierce determination, she sets out to find Sarla, her heart cold as steel, ready to unleash chaos to maintain her grip on power. Sarla, desperate and frightened, flees with her young son, Samrat, clinging to the hope of escaping Bhanwari’s merciless reach. In her frantic dash for freedom, the weight of her impending motherhood becomes too much, and she gives birth prematurely. In the chaos of that moment, she hands her newborn daughter to Samrat. With a heavy heart, she implores her son to elope, urging him to safeguard the child from Bhanwari’s wrath, as the echoes of destiny unravel around them.

Sarla’s relentless attempts to shield her children from Bhanwari’s oppressive cruelty come crashing down when Samrat, brimming with hope, returns home with the innocent newborn nestled in his arms. In a tragic turn of events, Bhanwari ruthlessly leads Sarla to her demise, forcing her to drink a deadly potion that seals her fate. With a heart as cold as ice, Bhanwari sets her sights on the defenceless infant, now under the protective watch of her brave brother, Samrat. Despite the overwhelming grief of losing his mother, Samrat is fiercely determined to honour her last wish: to embrace the roles of brother, father, and mother to his little sister, vowing to shield her from the shadows of their cruel reality and nurture her with love and care.

The show is visually stunning, capturing every nuance and detail that brings a genuine authenticity to its storyline, particularly in portraying the oppressive regime of Bhanwari Devi. However, what truly catches us off guard is the creative liberties taken in the plot. A particularly striking moment is the implausibility of Sarla managing to conceal her pregnancy for an astonishing seven months, all while under the watchful gaze of the astute Bhanwari Devi. The narrative falls short in providing sufficient context or a nuanced backstory to explain Sarla’s romantic entanglement outside her marriage. To an average viewer, Sarla’s actions may seem misguided, casting her in a negative light for hiding such a significant part of her life—her love affair and impending motherhood—from both her family and the oppressive forces surrounding her.

The heartwarming interactions between the mother and her son have truly stolen the spotlight in the episodes that have aired. One can confidently say that Samrat’s deep affection for his sister is equally compelling. Yet, once again, we witness the young boy displaying an astonishing level of knowledge about caring for a newborn—from the very moment she arrives in the world. This portrayal, while endearing, stretches the boundaries of believability!

When it comes to the performances, Dhaakad Beera excels remarkably without missing a beat! Rakshanda Khan immerses herself in the role of Bhanwari Devi with an authenticity that captivates the audience. Her portrayal showcases her extraordinary talent, as she fully embodies the character’s essence in each scene. On the other hand, Pankhuri Awasthy delivers a remarkably natural performance, effortlessly channelling the deep pain and helplessness of her character, Sarla.

Divyam Shukla steals the show!! His facial expressions, innocence and hustling energy as he delivers his best as Samrat, is a must-watch. Karan Sharma’s presence as of now is limited to just one scene, where he talks about a happy life with Sarla.

Actors Reema Worah, Shweta Munshi, Ajay Nain are impressive in their characters, and so is Daljiet Kaur.

Dhaakad Beera delves deep into the realm of emotions, centring on the profound and cherished bond between the devoted brother and his sister. The narrative captivates audiences with its compelling portrayal of Samrat’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding his sister’s happiness. As the story unfolds, we will witness Samrat grappling with the painful revelation that his own grandmother poses a significant obstacle to his sister’s joy and fulfilment. This conflict not only heightens the stakes but also enriches the characters’ emotional journeys. However, it is crucial that the plot emphasises authenticity, with well-crafted scenes that resonate with audiences and reflect genuine human experiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com give the show 2.5 stars out of 5.