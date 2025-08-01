The Bad Guys 2 Review: Badder, Funnier, And Loving It

The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel and produced by Damon Ross, picks up where the first film left off, but with enough fresh twists and high-octane action to keep things exciting. The gang, Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and the rest, are now on a mission to turn their lives around, but their notorious past keeps them stuck in the shadows, unable to land legitimate work.

The plot kicks into high gear when Commissioner Misty Luggins recruits the team to catch a new villain, the elusive “Phantom Bandit,” whose true identity turns out to be the sleek and dangerous Agent Kitty Kat. What follows is an uproarious cat-and-mouse game, as the crew is forced to deal with new threats, old misunderstandings, and their own loyalty issues. This time, it’s not just about catching a bad guy; the Bad Guys themselves become entangled in a whirlwind of mistaken identities and betrayal. The narrative strikes on a classic case of “good guys turning bad”—except this time, it’s Mr. Snake, whose involvement with a mysterious agent throws the whole team into chaos. A wrestling match, a space station, and some truly clever plot twists follow, leading to an intense, action-packed race to stop a heist of astronomical proportions.

One of the great highlights of The Bad Guys 2 is the addition of the “Bad Girls,”a whole new batch of female baddies with their own personalities. Interspersed with the entire International League of Heroes, including Agent Kitty Kat, Agent Doom (now Susan), and Agent Hogwild (aka Pigtail), the story seems to have gotten a little bit livelier as it grants the Bad Guys an opposing team. There are some cool changes to the characters from the books—like name changes and radically different backstories, but they fit into the world like glue and raise the stakes further.

The animation is beyond beautiful-the highest kind of art. Right from high-speed chases to the silly space-walking of Mr. Piranha’s awkwardly gliding suit, this confluence of embarrassment, hilarity, and action will have you sitting on the edge of your seat one moment and laughing out loud at the next.

The Bad Guys 2 maintains the spirit of the original, mixing humour, heart, and high-energy action with just enough emotional depth to make it all feel meaningful. The storytelling is sharp, engaging, and true to Aaron Blabey’s source material, even if it takes a few creative liberties.