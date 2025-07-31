War 2 Song Aavan Jaavan Review: A laid-back cosy ode to love

The first romantic track from War 2, “Aavan Jaavan,” arrives as a sun-drenched, heart-fluttering celebration of new love, perfectly timed with Kiara Advani’s 34th birthday. Giving the fresh pair their first collaboration, the song encapsulates raw, fresh, and intoxicating chemistry; simultaneously electric and elegant. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War 2 promises high-octane shooting sequences mixed with moments of softness and sparkle, a trifecta of which this track stands as testimony.

Against the postcard backdrop of Italy, every set becomes the epitome of romantic dreams brought to life. Highly charged with playful energies, the sequence, choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, takes the selves out for gelato and into sun-kissed streets donning perfectly coordinated whites. The yellow bikini look from Kiara, already a talking point from the teaser, effortlessly takes centre stage as two films of admiration from Hrithik’s gaze follow her every move.

Pritam`s breezy tune is a melodic treat, a very description of a summer romance. This music goes hand in hand with the lyrics made by Amitabh Bhattacharya, light, poetic, and filled with that fluttery feeling of falling in love. The vocals provided by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi are the soul of this track. Arijit`s trademark warmth combined with Nikhita`s soothing caress makes this a duet that remains in the memory long after the song stops.

The recording for “Aavan Jaavan” had its setting at the YRF studios. Whereas “Aavan Jaavan” will be remembered in the hearts as this year’s most unique love foxtrot, one that mingled visual elements with musical glory! Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and the fiery NTR, War 2 seems destined to become more than just an action show, with Akshaye Widhani as co-producer.

“Aavan Jaavan” is a vibe, a visual poem, and the perfect beginning to the season of love.