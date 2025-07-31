Kiara Advani Turns 34: From Motherhood to ‘War 2’ Transformations

Kiara Advani is turning 34 and currently celebrating motherhood with the recent birth of her baby girl. At the same time, she’s been in the spotlight for her impressive transformation and powerful action scenes in the upcoming film ‘War 2’. As she relishes the joys of being a new mother, trailers from ‘War 2’ have left fans in awe, especially highlighting her dynamic action sequences and fit, action-ready appearance.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrity nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia discussed Kiara’s clean eating approach, stating, “Kiara had a fairly clean eating style, she loves ghar ka khana but for this transformation. The biggest change was dialing in her macros, specifically increasing her protein intake while keeping her in a steady caloric deficit. We had to be extremely precise. Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured, even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of Parmesan on her Buddha bowl. It wasn’t about removing foods she loved, but optimizing what she ate to align with getting her into her best shape.”

To kick off her day, Kiara’s breakfast of choice included protein pancakes. These pancakes were prepared using oat flour, walnut flour, and protein powder, and topped with maple syrup or monk fruit sweetener, fresh berries, and a generous dollop of homemade hazelnut butter. This high-protein, fiber-rich breakfast offered her a satisfying and energizing start to her day while staying true to her fitness goals.

For lunch and dinner, Kiara enjoyed meals that were both nutritious and flavorful. Nicole revealed, “Lunch and dinner often featured grilled chicken, chicken curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto hummus, vegetable crudites, foods she genuinely enjoys. We kept her meals light but high in protein and tailored them closely to her training and shoot schedule.”

As for her post-workout recovery, Kiara relied on a traditional Indian classic: sattu chaas. This refreshing drink, made from roasted Bengal gram flour, jeera (cumin) powder, and coriander leaves, is known for its cooling properties and high protein content. It helped her stay hydrated and refuelled without resorting to protein shakes or energy bars. This choice reflects Kiara’s commitment to incorporating wholesome Indian foods into her fitness journey.

In ‘War 2’, Kiara Advani is not just playing a romantic interest; she’s taking charge in a commanding role. The trailer has captivated fans with her intense action avatar. From aiming a gun at Hrithik Roshan’s character to engaging in gripping combat scenes, Kiara is clearly not in a passive role. Her involvement in high-stakes gunfights and intense sequences suggests she has a significantly more pivotal role than initially expected.

‘War 2’, which also features Jr NTR, is positioning itself as a high-octane action thriller filled with showdowns, thrilling stunts, and emotionally charged confrontations. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this much-anticipated sequel is set for release on 14 August 2025.