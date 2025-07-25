War 2 Trailer: Action, Oaths & Fury—But does it live up to the hype?

War 2 trailer is out. Fans are going ‘all-hail’ for the powerful duo, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster War brings back Hrithik Roshan in his iconic role as the Indian super spy Kabir.

The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, this action-packed thriller is set to elevate the YRF Spy Universe, connecting it with the Tiger series, Pathaan, and the upcoming Alpha. Along with Hrithik, the film stars NTR and Kiara Advani, adding a fresh dynamic to the high-octane narrative.

The trailer begins with extremely deep and contrasting oaths of the two protagonists. Hrithik’s Kabir swears to never use his name and identity ever again, as he will vanish into the shadows, like a ghost, whereas on the other hand, NTR’s character promises that he will do everything that none else can do-the burden driven to his limits. Both men, however, are for some reason inexplicably engaged in a deadly struggle against each other, despite being for ‘India first.’

Checkout the trailer:

However, despite the high-stakes premise, the trailer feels somewhat average in its execution. While we do get glimpses of Kiara Advani, first seen romancing Kabir and later engaging in a gripping hand-to-hand combat sequence, the action doesn’t seem to pack the punch we might have hoped for. Kiara finally gets some action of her own, but it’s not enough to elevate the overall excitement. Ashutosh Rana also makes an appearance as Kabir’s handler, visibly disgusted with him, even spitting in his face and coldly declaring, “He is a soldier. You are a soldier. And this is War!” While the trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes battle, the teaser doesn’t quite generate the thrill we expected from a franchise of this scale.

War 2 promises to deliver breathtaking action sequences, suspense, and drama, all set against a global backdrop. Fans can expect the film to hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14, 2025, making it a must-watch for fans of the franchise and adrenaline-fueled cinema alike.