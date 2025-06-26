Jr NTR to clash with Hrithik Roshan in War 2

South megastar Jr NTR is now going to make a bang entry in Bollywood. His first Hindi film will be ‘War 2’, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled to release on 14 August 2025.

While Jr NTR has been dominating the role of a hero till now, this time his character will be different. He will be seen in the role of a villain in the film. Jr NTR’s character is Virendra Raghunath, who is a South Indian former RAW agent. But when he is betrayed by his comrades during a mission, he turns against the system and rebels.

Hrithik Roshan will again be seen in the role of RAW agent Kabir in War 2. This time he will clash with Jr NTR, who will be seen in the role of villain. This fight and the face-off between the two will be one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Recently Jr NTR was spotted at Mumbai airport, from where he reached for the shooting of a song for ‘War 2’. The post shared on Instagram read, “Man of Masses Jr NTR off to Mumbai for #War2 song shoot with #HrithikRoshan. We are excited for this face off”.

Jr NTR was spotted at Mumbai airport

The teaser of ‘War 2’ is getting a tremendous response. Reacting to this, Jr NTR thanked the fans and said that this character is very special for him and he is playing such a role for the first time.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukherjee, written by Aditya Chopra, Sridhar Raghavan, and Abbas Tyrewala. The cast of the film includes Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani

‘War 2′ is a part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which already includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’. Now Jr NTR’s entry in this universe is making this world even more interesting.

Now all eyes are on August 14, 2025, when these two giants will be seen clashing together on the big screen.

