War 2 to Release Amidst Sensual Scene Cuts and Rivalry with Coolie

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani star in the highly anticipated film War 2, set to debut on August 14. The film faces competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, making it an exciting race at the box office. Fans have responded positively to the teaser, trailer, and songs released for War 2. The chemistry between Kiara and Hrithik in the song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ has captivated audiences, although the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has mandated cuts to some sensual scenes in the movie.

The CBFC has approved War 2 without requesting any edits to its thrilling action sequences. However, they did require the filmmakers to modify certain aspects of the film. The board called for alterations in six instances, including muting “inappropriate references” from both dialogues and visuals. One line deemed “obscene” was replaced with a board-approved sentence, while a two-second “obscene” gesture by a character was completely removed.

Additionally, the censor board instructed the production team to reduce sensual imagery by 50 percent, resulting in a cut of 9 seconds of footage. Speculation suggests that this might involve Kiara Advani’s bikini appearance in the ‘Aavan Jaavan’ song, which has stirred conversations online. Although the full song included more scenes, the final version has been shortened by 9 seconds, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Following these adjustments, War 2 received a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6, with a runtime of 179.49 minutes (2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds). Interestingly, just two days later, the filmmakers voluntarily revisited the CBFC to further trim the film, enhancing its pacing and reducing the runtime to 171.44 minutes (2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds).

An industry insider revealed that the Revising Committee (RC), rather than the Examining Committee (EC), granted War 2 its clearance. The source explained, “It is possible that the EC might have required many changes, prompting the makers to approach the RC.” The insider also noted that the Presiding Officer of the RC, Padma Shri Ramesh Patange, has a reputation for clearing films that the EC has reservations about. Last year, he approved the controversial film ‘Hamare Baraah’ as well as ‘Vedaa’, both of which faced issues with the EC before being cleared by the RC, albeit with modifications.

As the release date approaches, audiences eagerly await the outcome of this cinematic clash and the chance to experience War 2 on the big screen.