War 2 Advance Booking in India Crosses 2 Crore on Day 1, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Starrer Set for Big Opening

Yash Raj Films announced the booking of War 2 in India on Sunday, and the film recorded an advance collection of 2.24 crore on the very first day. According to Sacnilk.com, this figure is until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Around 9,000 shows of the film were booked in Hindi (2D, IMAX, DOLBY, 4DX, and other formats), 100 shows in Tamil, and 115 shows in Telugu. The number of Telugu shows is less than expected, even though the film also features superstar Jr. NTR.

Though it is off to a good start, War 2 will face tough competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is releasing on the same day, to rule the theatres. According to a Sacnilk report, the advance booking figure reaches 7.6 crores, including ‘block seats’. Theatres usually reserve these block seats for spot bookings, studio schemes, or in-house promotions.

Yash Raj Films posted a special video on Instagram with the caption, “Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th? BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide.”

International bookings began last week, but the response was a little lukewarm. In the US, initial ticket sales were slow despite 900 screens being booked for paid previews of the Hindi version, while the Telugu version saw a slight uptick.

War 2 sees Hrithik Roshan return as R&AW agent Kabir, but this time he faces a new villain, Jr NTR. Instead of Vaani Kapoor, his love interest this time will be Kiara Advani.

On working with Jr NTR for the first time, Hrithik said, “I saw a lot of myself in Tarak. Our journey has been very similar for the last 25 years. On the set, I have seen and learned from him to immerse oneself 100% in a shot, without any hesitation. This is something I will adopt in my upcoming films as well.”

Ayan Mukerji directs the film and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which previously includes blockbusters like the Tiger series, War, and Pathaan. Alpha (starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari) will release in the same universe in the near future.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!