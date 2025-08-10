“One Last Round” – WAR 2 Dialogue Promo Teases Fierce Hrithik Vs Jr NTR Battle

The wait is almost over! Division 2, the very-awaited sequel to a blockbuster picture, will definitely erupt on the big screen on August 14. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action thriller promised to put the audience through a nail-biting experience with ferocious fight sequences, splendid cinematography, and a star cast led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani.

The dialogue promo, which dropped recently, sets the tone for the epic showdown between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. A chilling exchange, “One last round… No rules, no R&AW… Only you and I…”, signals the intense one-on-one battle to come. The stakes are higher than ever: “Whoever survives, comes first. Whoever comes second, his chapter’s closed for good.” It’s a fight to the finish, and only one will remain standing.

With a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and high-octane music by Pritam, WAR 2 is set to take the action genre to new heights. Do not miss these breathtaking visuals, with camerawork by Benjamin Jasper ACS. From brutal fighting to mind-boggling stunts, every second of WAR 2 is an adrenaline rush-you have to watch! Whether it’s heart-pounding action or potent storytelling, this movie celebrates them all.

An event of this caliber simply cannot be missed. You better book your tickets as fast as you can!