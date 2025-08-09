Coolie Takes Early Lead In Overseas Market, Leaves War 2 Chasing

This Independence Day weekend is set for a thunderous clash at the Indian box office. On one side is Coolie, starring the evergreen superstar Rajinikanth, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and backed by a powerhouse cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. On the other, War 2, a high-octane action spectacle from the YRF Spy Universe, brings Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together for the first time.

While both films promise cinematic fireworks, early trends suggest Coolie is drawing first blood. The film has taken a roaring start overseas, especially in the US, where advance bookings have crossed $2 million. With pre-sales soaring past $4 million globally and five days still to go, Coolie is on track to break Tamil cinema’s overseas advance booking record, currently held by Leo.

Back home, Coolie has already sold over one lakh tickets worth ₹2 crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala within hours of bookings opening. The momentum is strong and excitement is palpable.

On the other hand, War 2 has had a quieter start internationally and is yet to touch the $1 million mark in global pre-sales. The Telugu version is faring better than the Hindi one, thanks to Jr NTR’s rising star power post RRR. However, Indian advance bookings haven’t opened yet. They begin on August 10, which could shift the tide.

While Coolie has the emotional pull of Rajinikanth and a massive southern fanbase, War 2 brings big-budget action and cross-market appeal. As both films gear up for a head-on collision on August 14, audiences are in for a treat and the box office, a potential record-breaker.