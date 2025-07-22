Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2 Trailer To Release On July 25th

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced the release date of the much-awaited War 2 trailer. The high-octane action film will unveil its trailer on July 25, while the movie is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is Ayan Mukherji’s entry into the YRF Spy Universe and the first collaboration with the production house. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, setting the stage for an epic showdown. The chosen trailer release date coincided with the celebration of every single day of their 25 years in cinema, a toast given duly expressed through the special poster issued by the makers.

Earlier this year, the teaser released putting the funnel under tremendous buzz as excitement ran high to see the two powerhouses perform together. To keep things under wraps, it is said that Hrithik and Jr NTR will promote the film separately to keep the heat of the real-life rivalry intact.

Being a Pan India film, War 2 will have a release across 7,500 screens worldwide with a three-week exclusive IMAX screening, making it one of the biggest theatrical events to happen this year.

Telugu rights went into the bag of Sithara Entertainments for a whopping Rs 80 crores, adding further to the pre-release business prospects of the film.

With an intensely emotional storyline, larger than life action, and two of Indian Cinema’s biggest stars, War 2 promises to be an epic cinematic experience. Fans can expect beyond adrenaline-filled journey that continues the legacy of the YRF Spy Universe.