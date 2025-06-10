Jackson Wang K-Pop Star Arrives In India, Will Meet Hrithik Roshan

World famous K-pop star and GOT7 boy group member Jackson Wang has once again reached India. This time his visit is not limited to just music performance, but he is going to have a special meeting with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Recently it was reported that Jackson is coming to India for the promotion of his new song ‘BUCK’. He has collaborated with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh for this song and it has created a stir as soon as it was released. Now that Jackson has reached India, his fans are very excited.

According to sources, this meeting of Jackson Wang and Hrithik Roshan can happen in the next few days and it will be a private meeting. It is believed that both the stars will meet at Hrithik’s house.

The special thing is that this is not the first time that Jackson and Hrithik have come face to face. Earlier, Jackson met Hrithik and his family during the Lollapalooza India 2023 music festival. Even then there was a lot of warmth between the two.

This time Jackson Wang will not only promote ‘BUCK’, but will also be seen in different events with his new songs ‘GBAD’ and ‘Hate To Love’. Jackson’s visit is considered very special amid the growing craze of K-pop in India.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKtj9mpIhm2/utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Now fans are eagerly waiting for the moment when these two global stars will be seen in one frame.

