War 2 Telugu Rights Sold for 90 Crore, Biggest Deal for a Dubbed Film!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR‘s most awaited film War 2 is constantly in the headlines. The film is still 5 weeks away from release, but it has already created a new record.

Yash Raj Films has sold the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2 for 90 crores. This deal has been done with Sithara Entertainments, a big production and distribution company in the South.

This is considered to be the biggest deal ever for a dubbed film in the history of Indian cinema. This deal includes all three versions of War 2 Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The special thing is that YRF usually does not sell the rights of its films, but for War 2, they have adopted a different strategy. After Jr NTR joined the film, a tremendous craze is being seen among the South audience for this film.

This responsibility of distribution has been given to Sithara Entertainments, because YRF feels that they can take the film to the village level of Telugu states.

War 2 will not be released as a regular dubbed film but as a local blockbuster. Not only this, premiere shows are also being planned for the film at 5 am.

Jr NTR is playing the role of Agent Vikram in the film, and Hrithik Roshan’s face-off with him is increasing the excitement among the fans even more.

War 2 is the sixth film in YRF’s spy universe, which already has stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and John Abraham.

War 2 will release in theatres on August 14, 2025, and now all eyes are on whether this film will be able to rock the box office or not.

