Kiara Advani’s ‘Bikini Look’ Steals The Spotlight In Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 Teaser

The much-awaited spy universe sequel, ‘WAR 2’teaser is out, and it looks high on action with intense scenes. The makers dropped the teaser on Jr NTR‘s birthday, making it an even more special the Pan-India star. If Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s collab made you feel excited, then Kiara Advani‘s entry to the spy universe will be more surprising.

Director Ayan Mukherjee dropped a teaser of 1 minute and 34 seconds of War 2, which majorly features Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. What is interesting is that Kiara Advani was seen in the teaser for 1 second, and she stole the show completely. For the unknown, this is Kiara’s first ‘bikini shot’.

After seeing the teaser, fans couldn’t keep calm and reacted to Kiara’s look. Kiara is seen wearing a golden bikini and walking around a pool, this is one of her hottest looks.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the story is written by Aditya Chopra, the Screenplay by Sridhar Raghavan and the dialogue by Abbas Tyrewala.

The music is composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

In the first part of War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It was a hit in cinemas. It will be interesting to see how ‘War 2’ performs. War 2 will be releasing in theatres on 14 August 2025.

