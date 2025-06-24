Kiara Advani Not Confirmed for ‘Kamal Aur Meena’, Says Director Siddharth P. Malhotra

Recently, there was a lot of discussion that actress Kiara Advani has been signed for veteran actress Meena Kumari’s biopic ‘Kamal Aur Meena’. But now the film’s director Siddharth P. Malhotra has put an end to all these rumors and clarified.

Siddharth wrote on his Instagram, “Would appreciate the media to avoid conjectures on the casting of ‘Kamal aur Meena’ the script has only gotten ready and as we have a cast and more…we will only be more than happy to officially announce it — until then request everyone to avoid conjectures until they hear officially from us. #kamalaurmeena”

That is, the script has just been completed, and whenever the casting is finalized, it will be officially announced. Before this, it is advised not to believe any news.

Highlights of the film ‘Kamal Aur Meena’ is that this film will show the relationship, love and complications between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi from the 1950s to the 1970s. The story will be based on their real more than 500 love letters and diary entries.

The music of the film is being composed by A.R. Rahman and the special thing is that some unreleased tunes from the film ‘Pakeezah’ will also be included in it.

This film will not only be an emotional journey for old Bollywood lovers, but will also give an opportunity to know the life of cinema’s great artists like Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi closely.

