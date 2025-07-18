Sidharth and Kiara welcome a little angel into their home. “We don’t need pictures; we just want prayers”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, among Bollywood’s most loved and real couples, have now become parents! A little angel has come to their house, bringing smiles not only to their lives but also to the faces of fans and friends.

“Our world has now changed forever.”

On July 16, the beautiful couple shared their happiness with everyone through an emotional note on social media.

They wrote, “Our hearts are filled and our world has changed forever. We have been blessed with a daughter.”

The soft pink background with this lovely message touched everyone’s heart.

To welcome the little angel, Siddharth and Kiara invited not only family and friends but also the paparazzi.

They sent a heart-touching small gift box, a pastel pink box with a heart-shaped balloon, and a very special note, “Our daughter has arrived. This sweetness is for you to share the joy of this special moment. Not pictures, just prayers. – Kiara and Sidharth”

This small gesture showed that if the way of expressing love is true, hearts can be touched even with a few words.

As soon as the news of the daughter’s arrival was heard, the film industry showered the couple with congratulations. Karan Johar wrote, “Wishing you all the best and lots of love! This is the most beautiful feeling, and you both will make the best parents.”

Several stars like Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Richa Chadha sent their love and blessings on the occasion.

In February 2025, Sidharth and Kiara had told the world that their “biggest blessing” was on the way. On Instagram, they had shared a picture with baby socks, writing, “Our biggest blessing is on the way…”

And now, when that blessing is in their arms, every fan of theirs has the same sparkle and the same happiness in their eyes.

Lots of love to the little angel and lots of happiness to this new family!

