Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 22: Earns 51.07 Cr India Nett

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 22: The romantic comedy Param Sundari is slowly but steadily making its place among the audience. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this film tells an interesting story about the clash of modern technology and traditional culture. By the 22nd day of release, the film had earned 84.03 crore worldwide.

The film ended its week-long journey and collected around 0.02 crore on Day 22. Its net collection in India has now reached 51.07crore, while the gross collection has reached 61.03 crore. The film has also earned a solid 23 crore from the overseas market.

The film attracted the audience on the opening weekend with its refreshing story and star cast. But the collections gradually declined during the weekdays. Despite this, Param Sundari has performed steadily and remains popular among the family audience.

The film’s story begins with Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a boy from a rich family who likes to invest his father’s money in new startups. One day, he finds an app called Soulmates, which finds people their true soulmate. The app connects him with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), who runs a homestay in Kerala with her ancestral home, and her uncle (Renji Panicker), who teaches Kalaripayattu.

Coming from two different cultures and backgrounds, Param and Sundari’s meeting gradually becomes emotional and romantic.

The film, produced by Maddock Films, stars Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, and Inayat Verma in important roles.

Although the film has not yet been given a verdict, crossing the 80 crore mark is important. If the film grows in the third weekend, it can also enter the 100 crore worldwide club.

Param Sundari is a refreshing love story that shows a beautiful amalgamation of technology and tradition, like the onscreen chemistry of Sidharth, which is why the film has managed to stay at the box office despite the slow pace.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!