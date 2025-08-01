Kiara Advani’s Summer Looks in Aavan Jaavan from War 2—Are a Total Vibe

1. Red Gingham Bodycon Dress

Kiara opens the song on a breezy, romantic note in a red-and-white gingham mini dress. Fitted, flirty, and figure-hugging with a lace hem, the dress captures youthful charm perfectly. Her natural curls and carefree walk add to the sunshine-girl vibe.

2. Lime Green Bikini with Printed Robe

Channeling poolside goddess energy, Kiara stuns in a lime green bikini layered under a lavender peacock-print robe. The metallic sheen of the swimsuit and breezy robe creates the perfect balance of sexy and elegant—ideal for a luxury resort vibe.

3. Retro Vacation Chic in Yellow Bralette & Printed Trousers

Kiara turns tourist in style with a yellow bralette, vibrant high-waist printed pants, and a matching retro bucket hat. A sheer printed shrug and a quirky camera bag complete the ‘travel in style’ aesthetic—fun, bold, and photo-ready.

4. Ruffled White Cut-Out Co-ord

In a beachy all-white moment, Kiara wears a high-slit ruffled skirt paired with a strappy cut-out crop top. With delicate gold waist chain details and beach waves, the look is breezy yet glamorous—perfect for a day-to-dusk party.

5. Casual Graphic Tee with Polka Shorts

Keeping it low-key cute, she pairs a Rome graphic crop tee with high-waisted black-and-white polka dot shorts. Sneakers and pearl hair accessories add girl-next-door charm, making it an ideal picnic or day-tour outfit.

6. Green Polka Dot Slip Dress

Kiara wears a pastel green mini slip dress with white polka dots in a more romantic chase sequence. With sneakers and minimal styling, this look is playful and youthful—a nod to classic rom-com fashion.

7. Pink Ruched Skirt with Black Bikini Top & Sheer Shirt

Ending on a party note, Kiara flaunts a ruched pink micro skirt, a black bikini-style top, and a sheer floral shirt. With her beachy waves flowing and infectious energy, this outfit is all about fun, sass, and carefree vibes.

Conclusion: From beach-ready glam to retro vacation flair, Kiara Advani’s Aavan Jaavan wardrobe in War 2 is the ultimate summer style lookbook. Whether you’re heading for a romantic getaway or a fun group trip, these outfits show how to keep it bold, breezy, and beautiful—just like Kiara.