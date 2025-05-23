Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’: Spy-Verse’s next blockbuster is ready with Jr NTR, Hrithik and Kiara!

Yes, the same Ayan Mukerji who gave cult blockbusters like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra, has now officially spoken about his next mega action thriller War 2 and what a heartfelt note he has written!

In his social media post, Ayan wrote, ‘While our movie has so much to offer with its big-screen spectacle, the most inspiring thing for me is the powerful and dramatic story. When I heard the script for the first time, I was surprised… and then totally hooked.’

He says that War 2 is not just an action thriller, but also an emotional and gripping story that will give a new depth and dimension to the Indian spy-verse.

Ayan gave a special shout-out in his note to his ‘ray of sunshine’ Kiara Advani, who is not only a stunning presence in the film but has also become Ayan’s real-life close friend.

And then comes the two giants, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, working with whom was a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for Ayan.

He said, ‘These two are not just mega movie stars… the drama and depth they bring to their characters is truly magical.’

The foundation of War 2 was built under the leadership of YRF mastermind Aditya Chopra. Ayan also made a heartfelt mention of him, calling him the guide and mentor who gave him this opportunity.

At the end of the post, Ayan wrote, ‘So much more to share in the days to come… but for now, just a whole lot of gratitude for the teaser drop.’ And along with it, he gave a bold announcement, War 2 is hitting theatres on 14th August 2025, on his birthday eve!

So now the countdown has begun. Hrithik’s raw action, Jr NTR’s intense swag, Kiara’s charm and Ayan’s direction, this combo will rock the cinema halls!

One thing is sure, this Independence Day weekend, theatres will be full, and spy-verse fever will be at its peak. Get ready… because War 2 is not just a film, it’s going to be a cinematic event!