The Naked Gun Review: Armed to the teeth with jokes

The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer kicks the door wide open and plunges into full-blown absurdity from the very first scene. This isn’t a film that waits for you to catch up or sets up its humour slowly; it’s a high-speed, wildly unpredictable ride that keeps its foot on the gas from start to finish. Every frame is jam-packed with gags, and unlike so many comedies that pause for a punchline, this one dares you to keep up with its sheer chaos.

Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin is a revelation. Forget the usual grizzled action hero; here, Neeson’s Drebin is a hapless, manic tornado of confusion. He doesn’t replicate Leslie Nielsen’s deadpan brilliance; instead, he builds on it, making the character his own in a way that feels both fresh and familiar. The unpredictability he brings to the role adds a new layer of humour, a kind of wild energy that never allows the film to settle into a groove. Alongside him is Pamela Anderson, who delivers a comedic performance that will catch many by surprise. Anderson proves she’s no stranger to comedy, and her timing here is spot on. The chemistry between Neeson and Anderson is electric, not just because they bounce off each other so well, but because their performances seem to feed off the absurdity that surrounds them.

Then there’s the humour. The Naked Gun thrives on a kind of anarchic comedy that feels both timeless and of-the-moment. The jokes come at you relentlessly; sometimes it’s a sight gag, other times a random line of dialogue that blindsides you. The movie doesn’t pause for anything; every visual, every shot, seems to have been crafted with a joke in mind. Even the smallest detail, be it a random background object or an offhand remark, could be setting up the next laugh. It’s the kind of comedy that rewards the observant viewer while still bringing joy to anyone just along for the ride.

It’s not without flaws, though. As the plot unfolds and the film shifts into its third act, the frenetic energy dips slightly in favour of wrapping up its thin storyline. There’s a bit more focus on action than jokes in the final stretch, which causes the pacing to falter just a bit. But even then, the film doesn’t completely lose its grip. The laughs still come, though they’re a bit more scattered.

Ultimately, this reboot doesn’t merely stand as a homage to the original Naked Gun films; it’s a bold reinvention that proves how funny slapstick can still be. It’s loud, ridiculous, and unapologetically absurd, and in a world where most comedies feel self-conscious or watered down, this movie feels like a breath of fresh air. The magic lies in its fearlessness; no joke is too silly, no gag too out of place. And as long as it keeps you laughing, who needs a reason to stop? The Naked Gun is here to remind us why comedy this outrageous still works.