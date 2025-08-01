Top 7 TV Serial News August 1: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya & More

There have been interesting ups and downs in the television world, from show spoilers to on-set news. Check out the latest news about the top seven shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more today, August 1.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Sanjay taking center stage as he goes against his own son Krish. After Krish crosses his limits, Sanjay collects proofs against his son and proves in court that the Poddar house and yeh firm belong to the Poddar and Dadisa. With this, Vidya and Kaveri return home, which makes Armaan and Abhira happy.

Read the full spoiler in the article below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Sanjay’s act gets Armaan the possession of Poddar house; happy reunion for family

2) Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy Raises Voice Against Dog Cruelty

Actress Adrija Roy, who currently appears as Rahi in the Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions-produced show Anupamaa, has raised her voice against the injustice against dogs. In her latest Instagram dump, the actress shared, “This is the truth. And it’s breaking me. In Andaman, dogs are literally thrown to crocodiles. Read and support us to save the dogs of Andaman!”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, you will see a major twist in the upcoming episode when Jethalal and his team’s plan fails. This happened because of Nekchand. The tension escalates as the police arrive and arrest Jethalal, Taarak, Dr Haathi, Bhide, Iyer and others. At the same time, Nekchand laughs as the police stop Jethalal.

Read the full spoiler in the article below.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal and friends get arrested; Will the recorded confession rescue them?

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Shares Upcoming Sequence

The lead actress of Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, shared a short glimpse into the upcoming sequence. Niharika is seen wearing a green plain anarkali dress and she shot for a dreamy sequence with the water and her pretty smile is building anticipation for the upcoming episode.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Akshay Bindra Shares Throwback Picture From his Teenage Days

On his Instagram story, Kumkum Bhagya actor Akshay Bindra posted a photo of himself from his teenage days. In the photo, one can spot Akshay’s younger self, and he posed with a girl. The actor revealed that this photo is from the time when he was 21 years old.

6) Mannat Star Sharain Khanduja’s Blood Pressure Drops During Shoot

Actress Sharain Khanduja appears as Mallika in the Colors TV show Mannat, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Fireworks Production. The actress suddenly fell ill. The actress’s blood pressure dropped drastically during the shoot and soon the doctor was called. The actress is fine now.

Mannat Actress Sharain Khanduja’s Blood Pressure Drops During Shoot, Doctor Arrives On Set

7) Colors TV Show Parineetii Under Scanner, Likely To End Soon

As per the media reports, the Colors TV show Parineetii, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, is likely to end soon. The show might go off-air in the month of September. The show casts Tanvi Dogra, Anchal Sahu, Paras Kalnawat and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Ekta Kapoor’s Colors TV Show Parineetii To Go Off-Air Soon, Reports