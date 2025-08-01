Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal and friends get arrested; Will the recorded confession rescue them?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal entering Nekchand’s house with his friends from Gokuldham Society in the disguise of being goons. They held Nekchand, threatened him to come out with the truth. Initially, Nekchand did not budge, but ultimately succumbed and revealed the truth that the money was with him and that it was not a pending sum given by Jethalal. As we know, Popatlal recorded this confession on video. However, Nekchand made a stealthy call to the police, which brought him a big relief.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal and his team’s plan fail as Nekchand would have succeeded in calling Chulbul Pandey and his team. The police will arrive and will arrest Jethalal, Taarak, Dr Haathi, Bhide, Iyer and others. Nekchand will have the last laugh as the police will stop Jethalal’s move. However, it will be interesting to see if Popatlal and others manage to show the evidence and prove their point.

What will happen next?

