Top 5 TV Serials July 30: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya

There have been major developments in the entertainment world today in the top five shows of the week, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya. Check out the latest updates of July 30 below.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Manthan Setia Confirms His Exit

Actor Manthan Setia, who portrayed the role of Aryan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, confirmed his exit from the show. Talking about his exit, the actor expressed his feelings in a recent interview. He shared that he got the message from the production house that they cannot continue Aryan’s character because he looks very small, as there is a seven-year leap. Also, he mentioned initially he felt bad and was missing going on set, but he has moved on, and Yeh Rishta is very close to his heart.

2) Anupamaa Actress Gurpreet Kaur Pens Appreciation Note For Rupali Ganguly

Actress Gurpreet Kaur, who appears as Jaspreet in the show Anupamaa, shared a bunch of photos with Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama, and penned a big note appreciating her. She wrote, “Dear Anu Prabhu

Thank you for being like us

Tareef krne ka man hai aj mera, such sweet person you are, specially your loving nature for us.. thank you for making us smile .Yee ladki gajab hai ( apki language me)

At last Mein to ese hi tang krne vali hu apko..

Ye Panjab, Maharashtra, Gujarati ki jodi salamat rahe.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar Glows In Polka Dot Look

Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who rose to fame as Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is spreading her charm in a beautiful polka dot glam. The actress wore a white polka dot kurta. The actress styled her look with an open hairstyle, oxidised accessories, a black bindi, and dewy makeup, allowing her glow. Her pretty smile made her look killer.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Drops Cozy Photos With Wife

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is currently winning hearts as Arya in the newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, shared a couple of photos with his wife. Dressed in casuals, the couple twinned in white. However, Sharad’s cute hug moment on the streets of a foreign country with his wife Keerti serves couple goals. The duo looked super cute in the cozy moments.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Shared Cute Photos Of Her Twin Babies

Actress Shraddha Arya, who recently appeared in the show Kumkum Bhagya, posted a bunch of photos showcasing her cute little twin babies – Siya and Shaurya. Both of her twin babies were dressed in colorful traditional attire, making the moment picture perfect. Also, the actress looked gorgeous in a white anarkali-style dress.