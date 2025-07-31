Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Arya Questions Anu’s Marriage Plans – Her Heartfelt Answer Stuns Him

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Pushpa calling Arya (Sharad Kelkar) at her house to convince Anu (Niharika Chouksey) to marry Vipin. Meanwhile, a lady comes who predicts Anu’s marriage and also that her groom is just nearby her, hinting at Anu and Arya’s connection.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 25 airing on 31 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a heart-melting moment when Arya questions Anu about her marriage plans. Anu becomes happy as the unknown lady predicts her future, and she smiles, looking at Arya; however, he stays silent. The next day, Arya plans to talk to Anu about her marriage, and as she enters, he tells her that it’s time for marriage, highlighting that she should focus on her personal life too. Arya tells Anu that it’s time for her to marry.

Arya questions Anu about her marriage plans, specifically whether she prefers a love marriage or an arranged one. Anu, with a big smile on her face, confesses that she wants to do a love marriage, and her heartfelt confession stuns Arya, who is left spellbound, and he looks at Anu.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.