Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Tries To Slap Saru, Gets Shocked By Her Fierce Response

Saru, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers since its premiere. Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has seen an engaging drama with Anika arranging her marriage with Ved (Shagun Pandey) by blackmailing Tara. Saru (Mohak Matkar) finds something fishy with Anika as she overhears her talking to Charan. Saru steals Anu’s phone and discovers a shocking truth.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 79 spoiler, airing on 31 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama as Saru gives Anika a befitting reply to her furious reaction. As Anika goes ahead, her rings fall, and drama escalates when Saru taunts Anika, telling her that it seems God also doesn’t want her engagement to happen, as her engagement ring fell.

Anika returns and slaps Saru, telling her to stay within her limits. However, Saru holds her hand, and in a firm tone, she confronts her. Saru asks Anika if she has done something that she is scared that Saru’s prediction will turn true. Saru advises Anika to come for the engagement well dressed, while Anika controls herself, and Saru’s befitting reply pisses her off.

Will Anika get engaged to Ved, or will Saru ruin her plan?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.