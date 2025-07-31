Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav and Reet’s romantic moment; Raghav teases Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being upset with Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) behaviour towards Sharda Bua. She openly accused her in front of the house when Raghav got annoyed at Reet. However, Reet threatened to expose Bua in a new way and decided to be in the good books of Bua and play her game smartly. She returned to her house with music and drums and publicly apologised to Bua, which made Raghav happy. However, Reet proclaimed war on Buaji and vowed to expose her in her own smart game.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav in a happy and romantic mood, all set to tease Reet. Reet will hear Raghav talking about women over the phone and will ask him whether he was trying to cheat her. Raghav will playfully tell Reet that he wants women who are in good mood. This will create a romantic ambience between the two of them, and they will be seen talking about their love and life ahead.

What will happen now?

