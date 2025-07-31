BARC India Ratings July 31: Anupamaa Tops The Charts, Udne Ki Aasha Drops, Vasudha Rises

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 29 of 2025, 31 July 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) has yet again proven to be a stronger big-time player, as the show returns to its No. 1 spot, this week with bigger numbers as it secures a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) stays at No. 2 position, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB), which occupies the 3rd spot with a TVR of 1.9. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors TV) rakes in a big 1.9 TVR for its finale episode.

Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus), which saw a slight dip in the ratings last week, goes down further to secure its lowest ratings for some time now, which is 1.7. Zee TV’s new show Tumm Se Tumm Tak shows good sustenance at 1.7 TVR. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) stay joint with a TVR of 1.6.

Star Plus’ Jhanak maintain its rise with a TVR of 1.5. Zee TV’s Vasudha continues to impress and secures a good jump with a TVR of 1.5. Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) sees a rise finally after the leap and takes a TVR of 1.4. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile see a rise and get a TVR of 1.3. Super Dancer Chapter 5, the new reality show of Sony Entertainment Television, opens well with a TVR of 1.3.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors TV), Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad (Star Plus) and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors TV) secure a joint TVR of 1.2. Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), Ishani (Star Plus), Noyontara (Colors TV) and Jamai No 1 (Zee TV) secure a TVR of 1.1.

The newly launched show on Colors TV, Dhaakad Beera opens with a TVR of 0.9. Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil has a TVR of 0.8. Sony Entertainment Television shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, Aami Dakini and Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan have a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?