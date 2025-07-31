Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Jhanak gets sick; Parashar decides to call Rishi

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen engaging drama with Aditi (Twinkle Arora) calling off her wedding with Rishi (Arjit Taneja) after the big truth of Rishi’s marriage with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) came to light. This brought animosity between the families. Rishi was questioned by his family, for which he did not have any justification. At this juncture, Jhanak felt guilty of whatever had happened and decided to go back to her village. With the help of Aniruddh, Jhanak got dropped off at the bus stand.

With Jhanak coming back home, she was forced to lie about her happy marital life. Nutan and all others assembled in the village posed questions to her, and Jhanak cooked a fake story about her being happy.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak falling sick, with her developing a high fever. She will not be able to open her eyes, sit or even eat. She will continue to blabber in her sleep about how sorry she is for what happened. Parashar and Nutan will worry about Jhanak and will decide to inform Rishi about her illness. Parashar will be about to call Rishi and tell him about Jhanak’s illness.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.