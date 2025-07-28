Jhanak Fame Chandni Sharma In Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What Reports Say

Actress Chandni Sharma, who gained popularity with her portrayal of Arshi in the StarPlus show Jhanak, is all set to return to screens, this time without any filter. According to media reports, Chandni has been locked in to participate in the 19th season of Bigg Boss. As fans have seen Chandni in a negative role, it will be interesting to see what the viewers’ perspective will be after watching her real personality in Bigg Boss. Her participation has already built anticipation among fans. However, there is no confirmation of this.

Additionally, reports on StarPlus show that Jaadu Teri Nazar actress Khushi Dubey has been confirmed to participate in the show, circulating on the internet; however, she has yet to comment on this.

Talking about Chandni Sharma, she is a well-known actress in the town and has worked in projects like Armaan, Aye Barish, Kaamnaa, and others. The actress also enjoys a massive fandom on social media, with 492,000 followers on Instagram. She is best friends with popular actress Surbhi Jyoti.

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to arrive in August and will run for almost five months. The new logo for the show was released recently, confirming its return. Yet again, Salman Khan will return as a host; however, the list of contestants has yet to be revealed.