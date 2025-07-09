Exclusive: Star Plus’ Jhanak to shift to 11 PM slot

The Star Plus show Jhanak recently introduced its new leads Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora, after a 20-year generation leap. And soon after Jhanak’s spin-off show, Ishani was released, featuring Megha Chakraborty as the lead. However, the latest update is that Jhanak will air at a new time slot.

As we know, the sequel of the classic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has got the 10:30 PM time slot, which is Jhanak’s current time slot. According to our sources, Jhanak will be moved to the 11 PM time slot. In contrast, Jhanak has been in headlines lately due to off-air rumors. As per the reports, the show is likely to end in the last week of July.

But the lead actor Arjit Taneja denied these claims and hinted that time slot changes may happen, “The show definitely not going off air. Don’t know about the new time slot though,” reported by GossipsTV. On the other hand, Riya Sharma shared, “We’ve not got any confirmation from the makers. I’ve no idea about it.”

With these time changes, the new show Ishani, which airs at 11 PM, may get pushed to the 11:30 time slot or early evening slot; however, nothing has been confirmed yet, and the makers are negotiating as of now.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

The Star Plus show Jhanak is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures and casts Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora in the lead roles. The show started with actors Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja as the leads.