Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad Upcoming Twist: UV gets a big realisation; sees Katha’s close-knit family

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, the Star Plus television show produced by NIDEAS Creations and Productions, has seen the wedding of UV (Abrar Qazi) and Katha (Alefiya Tayebali) happen amid big drama. As we know, neither of them liked seeing each other owing to their past experiences, but were shocked to see that they were getting married. The show is now proceeding towards the new phase in Katha’s life where she has more or less gained the support of her family, but does not have her husband’s support. The show will also traverse into a zone where Katha will stand firm on her having a career ahead. As per her desire, she wishes to become a botanist.

The upcoming drama will show the viewers how being traditional and embracing the conservative way of living does not usually mean that the person lacks any kind of talent or prowess. UV has always regarded Katha as a down-market girl and calls her Gobar Devi. However, soon, his opinion about her will receive a huge tilt.

Katha will be called for the Pagphere ritual by her family, for which UV will, as usual, refuse to go. However, UV will place before her the condition of talking in English for two minutes. Katha will feel comfortable in the language and will go on to converse with one and all in English. This will leave UV shocked. This will again prove that one cannot always judge a person only by looks.

The upcoming episode will see UV going with Katha to her household, where he will see for himself a new style of living. He will, for the first time, see a middle-class living, the struggles involved, and the efforts put in by the family. He will also see the deep-rooted family values in Katha and her family. This will bring a big realisation in UV.

Will his thoughts about Katha change? Will Katha too see the real UV?

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is a roller-coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. Prosenjit Chatterjee, known for his work in Bengali cinema, has turned producer for the show. He is foraying into Hindi television for the first time as his production house NIDEAS Creations and Productions is leading the charge for the daily soap.The show has Abrar Qazi and Alefiya Tayebali playing the leads.