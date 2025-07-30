Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Tulsi faces a big problem; Angad gets arrested

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the Star Plus television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has featured engaging drama, introducing the family of Shantiniketan to the audience. Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) and Mihir Virani’s (Amar Upadhyay) 38th wedding anniversary is being celebrated in a big way. Gayatri Virani predicts that Tulsi will face a significant problem due to her children. With a storm brewing, Tulsi wonders what threat looms for her family.

We have also seen Pari (Shagun Sharma) leading a life of complexity, wherein she feels that Tulsi does not regard them as her own family. She is seen instigating her brother Angad (Rohit Suchanti) about the same, but Angad rubbishes her thought.

The upcoming episode will see the storm eventually drop big on Tulsi. Angad will be arrested, and this will come as a crude shock for the Virani family. He will be charged with a hit-and-run accident, which he has committed.

What is the truth about it? How did it happen? Who did he hit? A lot of questions, as the drama in Tulsi’s life slowly opens up.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the evergreen Balaji Telefilms on Star Plus, brings back memories of the past. The Virani family is back again, after 25 years. Tulsi and Mihir head the family, while Tulsi misses the matriarchs of the house, Baa and Savita Maa. The show has a new fresh cast in addition to the past household characters that were seen in the show. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi and others play the main cast along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.